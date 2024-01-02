Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (RDFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on January 5th

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1582 per share on Friday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:RDFI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,854 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.
About Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
