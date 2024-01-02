Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF (BATS:FLTN) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF (BATS:FLTN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share on Friday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of FLTN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,175 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20.
About Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF
