Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF (FLTN) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on January 5th

Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF (BATS:FLTN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share on Friday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF Price Performance
BATS:FLTN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. 2,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20.
Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.