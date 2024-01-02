Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (RTAI) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on January 5th

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Friday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Stock Performance

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 89 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Company Profile

The Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (RTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively selects US municipal bond closed-end funds (CEFs), seeking to provide current income. RTAI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

