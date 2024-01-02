RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Short Interest Update

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 348,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RICK. TheStreet downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.60. 73,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.80. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

