Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,500 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 1,065,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 163.0 days.

Recruit Stock Down 6.1 %

OTCMKTS RCRRF traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. Recruit has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $43.95.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

