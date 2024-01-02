Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Up 27.2% in December

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,700 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 688,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCAT. UBS Group AG increased its position in Red Cat by 195.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Cat during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Cat during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Red Cat by 30.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Trading Up 8.0 %

RCAT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.88. 492,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,766. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.51. Red Cat has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.54.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

