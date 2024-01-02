RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RFIL. TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

RFIL traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 56,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,472. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 million, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

