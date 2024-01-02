RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $45,026.75 on Major Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $144.54 million and $278.71 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $45,026.75 or 0.99470411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,266.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00161998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.30 or 0.00572835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00048841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00368471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.14 or 0.00214597 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000667 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,210 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

