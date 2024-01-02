Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) Short Interest Update

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 126,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SATL. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Satellogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Satellogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Satellogic Price Performance

Shares of SATL stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. 144,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,412. Satellogic has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial analytics company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

