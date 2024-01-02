SATS (1000SATS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $174.38 Million

SATS (1000SATS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, SATS has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. SATS has a market cap of $1.69 billion and $174.38 million worth of SATS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SATS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SATS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 255.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SATS Profile

SATS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SATS is unisat.io/brc20/sats.

Buying and Selling SATS

According to CryptoCompare, “SATS (1000SATS) is a cryptocurrency . SATS has a current supply of 2,100,000,000,000. The last known price of SATS is 0.00080786 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $75,014,485.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unisat.io/brc20/sats.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SATS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SATS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SATS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SATS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.