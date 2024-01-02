Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.83. 209,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 493,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SRRK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 2,189,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,788,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,971.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 2,189,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,788,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,971.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 2,199,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $15,091,526.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,259,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,239,744.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,442 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,664,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after buying an additional 1,495,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 2,187.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 1,004,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after buying an additional 611,159 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

