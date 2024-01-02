Scotiabank Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$180.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TFI International from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$166.67.

Shares of TFII traded down C$1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$178.64. 62,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$133.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$188.44. The company has a market cap of C$15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$159.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$164.25.

In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

