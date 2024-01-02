Secret (SIE) Trading 30% Higher This Week

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Secret has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and $2,389.76 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 30% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00130328 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00039632 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00024395 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00356701 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,297.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

