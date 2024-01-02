Seele-N (SEELE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $552,094.17

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $552,094.17 and approximately $433.60 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00019762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,961.07 or 1.00168941 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011457 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010337 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00200273 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002489 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $822.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

