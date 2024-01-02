Seele-N (SEELE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $552,094.17

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $552,094.17 and approximately $433.60 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005222 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00019762 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,961.07 or 1.00168941 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011457 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010337 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00200273 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000716 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000057 BTC.
About Seele-N
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.
Seele-N Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.
