Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Up 24.7% in December

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Technology during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Technology during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sharps Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.
STSS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 75,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,987. Sharps Technology has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
