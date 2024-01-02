Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Update

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. 61,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,027. The company has a market cap of $467.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.29 million. Analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $41,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,546 shares in the company, valued at $219,584.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,558 shares of company stock valued at $54,056 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,311,000 after buying an additional 683,576 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 39.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 98.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,103,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 546,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

