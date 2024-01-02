Short Interest in abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Drops By 22.1%

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FCO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,230. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

