Short Interest in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Grows By 20.2%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 680,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in BlackRock by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BlackRock Price Performance
BlackRock stock traded down $11.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $800.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,023. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $727.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $699.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
