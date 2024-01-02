Short Interest in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Expands By 23.6%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,060,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 12,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,841,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,634,000 after buying an additional 544,942 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,965,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,041,153,000 after buying an additional 476,342 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,926,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,363,000 after purchasing an additional 230,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,074,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 252,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,287,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,310,000 after purchasing an additional 41,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

CM traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $47.92. 577,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,808. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.92. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.6623 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.54%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

