Short Interest in Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Increases By 21.3%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.9 days.
Cogeco Stock Performance
Shares of CGECF remained flat at $43.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13. Cogeco has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $49.75.
Cogeco Company Profile
