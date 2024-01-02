Short Interest in Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Increases By 21.3%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.9 days.

Cogeco Stock Performance

Shares of CGECF remained flat at $43.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13. Cogeco has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $49.75.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

