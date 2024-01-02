Short Interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Expands By 20.3%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 19,540,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1,516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,311,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,580. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $929.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

