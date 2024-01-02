Short Interest in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Increases By 10.5%

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Destination XL Group

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Stock Down 1.6 %

DXLG traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. 591,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

