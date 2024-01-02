Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Increases By 12.7%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the November 30th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

DSV A/S Price Performance

About DSV A/S

Shares of DSDVF traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.00. 812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298. DSV A/S has a 52 week low of $132.66 and a 52 week high of $229.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.53.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

