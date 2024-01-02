Short Interest in Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Rises By 8.6%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,061,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 976,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.5 days.

Dye & Durham Price Performance

Shares of DYNDF traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,353. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DYNDF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

About Dye & Durham

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.