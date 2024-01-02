Short Interest in Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Rises By 8.6%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,061,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 976,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.5 days.
Shares of DYNDF traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,353. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DYNDF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
