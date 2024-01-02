Short Interest in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Drops By 20.6%

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ECB Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ECB Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 780,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 111,515 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $4,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $5,859,000. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of ECB Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 160,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ECB Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

ECB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ECBK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.54. 18,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. ECB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $117.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.77.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ECBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.