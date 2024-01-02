Short Interest in Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Expands By 21.4%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 105.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 139 ($1.77) to GBX 137 ($1.74) in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Elementis stock remained flat at $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,651. Elementis has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

