Short Interest in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Increases By 22.6%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Embraer Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Embraer stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 788,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,555. Embraer has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -448.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 461.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Stories

