Short Interest in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Drops By 21.2%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 8,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,995,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,976,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,631,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,451,000 after buying an additional 448,478 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

FLNC stock remained flat at $23.85 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,032. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $672.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

