Short Interest in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Drops By 21.1%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 297,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 862,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GAN Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GAN stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 508,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.05. GAN has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. GAN had a negative net margin of 127.37% and a negative return on equity of 188.72%. Research analysts predict that GAN will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of GAN

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAN by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of GAN by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAN by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in GAN by 8.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in GAN by 15.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

Featured Articles

