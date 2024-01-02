Short Interest in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Grows By 22.4%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,400 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 748,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
LAND traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 237,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,356. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $518.60 million, a P/E ratio of -49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.10%.
LAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
