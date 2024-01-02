Short Interest in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Rises By 23.0%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 673,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. 849,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,723. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $848.31 million, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.90. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.59.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Increases Dividend

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.37 million.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0115 dividend. This is a positive change from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOL shares. Citigroup cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.04.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

