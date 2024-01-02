Short Interest in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Increases By 21.2%

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,700 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 395,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 168.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 33,830 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 555,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HARP stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 86,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $186.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by $2.63. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 893.55% and a negative net margin of 81.68%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

