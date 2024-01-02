Short Interest in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Declines By 21.5%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Immersion Stock Performance

Immersion stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,119. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. Immersion has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $225.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Immersion had a net margin of 115.24% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 14th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,363,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,175.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 169,572 shares of company stock worth $1,316,228 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immersion

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Immersion by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Immersion by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Immersion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Immersion by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Immersion by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 162,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Further Reading

