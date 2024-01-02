Short Interest in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expands By 22.3%

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.73. 1,789,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,984. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.35.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

