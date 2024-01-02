Short Interest in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Grows By 10.3%

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

INGN traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.67. 240,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. Inogen has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $26.11.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical technology company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.09 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 40.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,866,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,883,000 after acquiring an additional 201,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,755 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,550,000 after acquiring an additional 492,347 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,140,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 56,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

