Short Interest in Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Declines By 20.5%

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Komercní banka, a.s. stock remained flat at $27.10 on Tuesday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

