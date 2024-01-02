Short Interest in Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Declines By 20.5%

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Komercní banka, a.s. Price Performance
Shares of Komercní banka, a.s. stock remained flat at $27.10 on Tuesday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.
About Komercní banka, a.s.
