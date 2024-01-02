Short Interest in Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Declines By 20.5%

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Komercní banka, a.s. Price Performance

Shares of Komercní banka, a.s. stock remained flat at $27.10 on Tuesday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

