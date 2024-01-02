Short Interest in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Rises By 24.3%

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,400 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 359,900 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Landsea Homes Stock Down 4.4 %

Landsea Homes stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,460. The company has a market cap of $474.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $277.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elias Farhat sold 18,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $225,800.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,595 shares of company stock valued at $349,014. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landsea Homes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 498.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 866,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 722,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Landsea Homes by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 104,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Landsea Homes by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,994 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Landsea Homes by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 484,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 102,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 749.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 409,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

See Also

