Short Interest in Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Rises By 22.3%

Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Loop Media by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,257,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 72,085 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Media during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Loop Media by 86.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Media during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Media during the second quarter worth about $106,000. 11.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPTV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 201,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.16. Loop Media has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Loop Media ( NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Loop Media had a negative net margin of 101.02% and a negative return on equity of 3,575.65%. The company had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Loop Media will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

