Short Interest in Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Increases By 27.0%

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 364.0 days.

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MNGPF remained flat at $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. Man Group has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $3.42.

Get Man Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Man Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.