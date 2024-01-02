Short Interest in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Increases By 20.9%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,350,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 12,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.66.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,857,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,313. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

