Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Rises By 22.6%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MURGY traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $43.65.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $19.23 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 20.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

