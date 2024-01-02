Short Interest in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Expands By 22.6%

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,100 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 327,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

National Bank Stock Performance

National Bank stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 116,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,583. National Bank has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at National Bank

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at $456,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBHC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

