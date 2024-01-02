Short Interest in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Increases By 27.6%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 777,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $301,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 948,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,432,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $301,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 948,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,432,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,590,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,455,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,355 shares of company stock worth $1,415,742. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLMA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLMA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. 402,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $751.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.21. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

