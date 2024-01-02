Short Interest in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Increases By 22.7%

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PCM Fund Price Performance

Shares of PCM Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. 44,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,019. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. PCM Fund has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

PCM Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PCM Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCM. UBS Group AG raised its position in PCM Fund by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 31.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PCM Fund during the third quarter worth about $256,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

