Short Interest in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Increases By 22.7%

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of PCM Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. 44,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,019. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. PCM Fund has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $10.20.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
