Short Interest in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Rises By 23.3%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,900 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 429,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Polar Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Polar Power stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 109,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,482. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.88.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
