Short Interest in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expands By 28.3%

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Provident Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PROV traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,473. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Provident Financial in the second quarter worth $154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Provident Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the second quarter worth about $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its position in Provident Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on PROV

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.