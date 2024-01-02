Short Interest in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Rises By 21.1%

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 26,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.18 per share, with a total value of $25,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 365,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,714,325.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 392.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 486.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 71,950.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 136.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens lowered their price target on Red River Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RRBI

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

Red River Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

About Red River Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.