Short Interest in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Expands By 23.3%

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,340,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 10,010,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPRX. TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

RPRX traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,855. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $39.92.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.96 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 112.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

