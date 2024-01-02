Short Interest in Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Grows By 22.9%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 306.0 days.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Down 0.4 %

SDMHF traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.75. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 666. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12-month low of $175.12 and a 12-month high of $378.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SDMHF shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

